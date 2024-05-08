Nigeria: Ex-Naval Chief Urges Sanwo-Olu to Preserve Lekki Green Areas

"It is troubling to see certain individuals tarnish your administration's commitment to infrastructure development by engaging in illegal allocations, especially under your watch as a surveyor by profession," Mr Olaiya said.

A retired naval officer, Ibikunle Olaiya, has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to preserve the green areas in the Lekki area of the state.

In separate letters to the Governor and the Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, dated 26 April, 2024, Mr Olaiya, a retired Rear Admiral, protested the illegal sale of green areas near Block 113, Lekki Phase 1 by unscrupulous officials of the state government.

In the letters, which he wrote for himself and on behalf of concerned Lagosians and residents in the Lekki axis, Mr Olaiya lamented that the development was against the original master plan that reserved the space for essential public infrastructure.

While noting that the areas were now being sold for personal gains, he said it had become "a matter of grave concern that the green areas have been allocated to someone, who has begun construction."

In the letter, titled, 'Urgent attention needed: Illegal sales of Green Areas near Block 113, Lekki Phase 1,' Mr Olaiya said, "Despite designated green spaces intended for essential infrastructural development, such as road and drainage expansions, and the construction of a light train to accommodate the growing population, these areas are being unlawfully sold for personal gain.

"It is disheartening to witness such actions, particularly considering the significant investments and efforts made in the Lekki-Epe axis over the years.

"Your administration's commitment to infrastructure development, education, and the preservation of the state's original master plan has been commendable.

"However, it is troubling to see certain individuals tarnish these efforts by engaging in illegal allocations, especially under your watch as a surveyor by profession."

Attaching the Survey Plan of Block 113 as evidence, the petitioner implored the governor to address the issue with the seriousness it deserved.

The mantra "Eko o ni baje," he stated, resonates deeply and emphasises the need to uphold the integrity of the city. Hence, the need to intervene and halt the illegal activities.

In the letter to the Commissioner, Mr Olaiya warned that there could be grave consequences in future "if this illegality is allowed to thrive, and the good actions of the Lagos State government to demolish houses built on canals and setbacks would be difficult to justify."

The petitioner wondered why such development should occur despite the existence of regulatory bodies like the Ministry of Physical Planning and the New Town Development Agency, tasked with overseeing development in the area.

Before writing the letters, Mr Olaiya had, through his lawyer, Abosede Akande of Law Corporate, petitioned the governor, Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Physical Planning, Ministry of Lands as well as Police authorities, explaining that the green areas were designated for future road expansion and erosion management.

While the Commissioner for Environment ordered that construction should stop, the office of the governor minuted the complaint letter to the office of the Attorney General (AG), who in a letter signed by a deputy director, Adekunle Laditan, dated 25 January, requested for the survey plan of the area "for necessary action on the petition accordingly."

However, while waiting for the outcome of the AG's intervention after supplying it with the survey plan, Mr Olaiya said that "unknown persons," attempted to begin construction in the designated area, prompting him to petition the Police to stop them.