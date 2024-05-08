Africa: Greenpeace Africa Applauds Senegal's Publication of Fishing Vessel List and Urges the Government to Join FiTI

press release

Greenpeace Africa welcomes the decision of the new Senegalese government to publish the list of vessels authorized to fish in the country's national waters. This decisive action demonstrates the new administration's commitment to transparency and sustainability of marine resources. Notwithstanding, further efforts are needed to ensure the sustainable exploitation of fishery resources.

For more than four years, Greenpeace and fishing communities have been campaigning and producing reports on the issue of transparency in fisheries management in Senegal. One of Greenpeace's key demands was the publication of this list. "Greenpeace Africa strongly encourages the State of Senegal to continue on this path and to audit the Senegalese flag and join the Fisheries Transparency Initiative (FiTI), a global initiative promoting transparency and public disclosure of information on fisheries governance. By joining the FiTI, Senegal will strengthen its position as a regional leader and its commitment to the sustainable and transparent management of natural resources, and consolidate the confidence of citizens and stakeholders in the fisheries sector,' said Dr. Aliou Ba, head of the Ocean Campaign.

"We stand ready to support the Senegalese government in its efforts to increase transparency and sustainability in the fishing sector, and we strongly urge the authorities to join FiTI, a crucial step towards more transparent and responsible management of national fishery resources," continued Dr. Ba from Greenpeace Africa.

Greenpeace Africa further recommends specifically that the government:

Better protect resources for the sustainability of artisanal fishing and food security.

Officially recognize and professionalize artisanal processing of fishery products.

Involve the fishing communities in the governance of offshore oil and gas exploitation as it impacts their livelihood.

Freeze new fishmeal plants and conduct environmental/social audits of existing plants.

Prosecute illegal fishing licenses holders.

Reform the Advisory Council for Fishing License Allocation into a deliberative body.

Strengthen fisheries research capabilities, with a new vessel for Oceanographic Research Center (CRODT).

Freeze new licenses targeting coastal pelagic species.

Address tensions and promote inclusive dialogue with all stakeholders.

Greenpeace Africa continues monitoring developments in Senegal's fishing sector and remains committed to promoting sustainable marine resource management in partnership with the government and local stakeholders for the betterment and self-sufficiency of the nation.

