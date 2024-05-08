Ghana: Foreign Affairs Ministry Revives Made-in-Ghana Bazaar

8 May 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jonathan Donkor

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has revived its Made-in-Ghana bazaar after a three-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other circumstances beyond its control.

Introduced in 2018, the 3rd edition of the event, aimed at promoting Ghanaian products and services by micro, small and medium-sized businesses, would be held from 23 to 25 May in Accra.

Under the theme 'Promoting Made-in-Ghana Goods and Services for Economic Prosperity,' it is targeting 5,000 patrons with 200 exhibitors, having recorded 2,500 visitors in the previous editions to 25 May in Accra.

At the media launch yesterday, the sector minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, said the bazaar was introduced following the government's decision to re-establish the Economic, Trade and Investment Bureau of the Ministry in 2017, pursuant to its economic and industrial transformation agenda.

She said the overarching objective of the bazaar is to leverage Ghana's global diplomatic network in order to facilitate the penetration of local goods and services into foreign markets and create business linkages.

"The Bazaar provides exhibitors with an opportunity to showcase innovative products, establish contacts with strategic partners, explore business opportunities, and consolidate relationships with new and existing customers," she said.

Ms Botchwey said side events would cover topics such as the changing nature of diplomacy,

economic diplomacy from a private sector lens, equipping SMEs to leverage the AfCFTA, and promoting Ghana's creative arts industry, while a theatre play titled, "The Second Coming of Nkrumah" would also be staged.

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobena Tahir Hammond, in a speech read on his behalf, said the bazaar would be a reminder of the resilience and creativity within Ghana, as entrepreneurs have continued innovating despite challenges like COVID-19.

He also said supporting local industries through events like the bazaar empowers businesses, creates jobs and economic opportunities for Ghanaians, adding that the Ministry would continue to create an enabling environment for artisans to take advantage of market opportunities.

Representatives from partner institutions, including the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, and the Association of Ghana Industries, took turns to state their commitment to the event.

