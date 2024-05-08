Ghana: Govt to Construct 400-Bed Tema General Hospital, Three Other Facilities - Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye

The President Representative at the Ministry of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, has announced that the government has obtained funds of €140 million to construct four health facilities in the country.

The facilities are a 400-bed Tema General Hospital, 100-bed Nkoranza District Hospital, the Accident and Emergency Department at the Dormaa Hospital and the reconstruction of the Central Medical Stores in Tema, which was damaged by fire in January 2015.

He mentioned that the funding for the projects was through an ASHRA facility, with an ASHRA insurance premium of €20,339,000.

Dr Okoe-Boye said this when he paid a working visit to the Tema General Hospital in Accra to inspect the construction and outfitting progress at the hospital.

The 400-bed facility comprises a maternity block, adult emergency department, theatre and a demonstration room.

Dr Okoe-Boye said the government has prioritised the use of ICT to respond to new risks to public health and effectively handle patient data at the facility level to promote a society of opportunities.

He noted that all teaching hospitals and more than 250 primary-level hospitals now have access to the Lightwave Health Information Management System (LHIMS), which allows medical institutions to access real-time data for informed management and healthcare delivery decisions.

He highlighted the Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance healthcare delivery and the utilisation of ICT for telemedicine.

"We must ensure that we leverage Artificial Intelligence to improve healthcare delivery for all Ghanaians," he added.