Ghana: Akufo-Addo's 'Legacy' of Corruption, Arrogance Won't Be Spared - Mahama

President Akufo-Addo told Ghanaians to reject Mr Mahama in the 2024 general elections because he has no confidence in him.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has replied to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the latter's comment that he Mr Mahama would destroy his (Akufo-Addo's) legacies hence should not be voted for in the 2024 general elections."Of course, I will not protect your 'legacy' of corruption, misgovernance, arrogance, ineptitude, bankrupt economy, increased unemployment, and pushing more of our people into the poverty bracket," Mr. Mahama stated in a post on his X platform.President Akufo-Addo had told Ghanaians to reject Mr Mahama in the 2024 general elections.He says he has no confidence in Mr. Mahama to develop the country.

Read also:

He said these while addressing supporters at a mini rally in Doboro in the Greater Accra region following a visit to the premises of Blue Skies Limited.He urged all persons who are yet to register onto the electoral roll to take part in the Limited Voter registration exercise."The registration has started, I urge all persons yet to register to do so, your vote is your power," he said. "I can't hand over to someone I defeated twice and is not happy with everything I do, he will destroy the work that I have done."

He therefore encouraged voters to cast their ballot for his Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who is running on the ticket of the party.

"Vote for Dr Bamwua, I have worked with him for the past seven and a half years, I have confidence in him, I know he can continue the good work," he said.