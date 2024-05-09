Ghana: A Country Called Ghana - See Full List of Cast and Crew

The much anticipated Kumawood drama, "A Country Called Ghana," is set to premiere on Friday, May 17, 2024, at the National Theatre in Accra.
The two-season thriller, helmed by Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, better known as LilWin, was filmed in Kumasi, Ghana, featuring scenes filmed in LilWin's own Film Village.
The storyline of "A Country Called Ghana" is loosely based on the attempt by the West to colonise Ghana. Kwadwo Nkansah plays the role of an English interpreter in a local community with limited education amongst the people.
The last premiere of the movie will take place in Sunyani on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at the Eubsett Hotel. Early tickets are currently on sale, with standard tickets priced at GHC200 and VIP tickets at GHC500 (dial *713*33*33# to purchase).
The red carpet event for all the premieres will begin at 6:00 p.m., with the movie premiere scheduled for 8:00 p.m. local time.
As the premiere date draws close, we want to highlight the cast and crew who worked tirelessly to bring "A Country Called Ghana" to life.
Check out the names of the directors, cast, and film crew who participated in the filming process.
Directors
Frank Fiifi Gharbin
Jackson Bentum
Samuel Appiah (Sam Power)
Adu Agyemang (Big Maat )
Script Writer
Adu Agyemang (Big Maat )
Director of Photography
Kwame Evander
Cast
Ramsey Noah
Victor Osuagwu
Charles Awurum
Omar Krupp
Mary Afriyie Forson
Paa George
Danny Danso
Abena Agyemang
Sweet Mimi
Fiifi Robertson
Sekyere Amankwah
Alex Oduro
Continuity
Nana Afia Serwaa Kobi
Executive producer
Kwadwo Nkansah
Camera Operator 1
Patrick Owusu (2Bee)
Camera Operator 2
Lover Boy Gh
Camera Operator 3
Joeboy
Sound Technicians
Iceman
Sammy
Light technician
K.F.M
Still Photography
Yaw Twum Berima
Makeup Artists
Esther Bakow
Christiana Amankwah
Senior Production Assistant
Samuel Bawa
Production Manager
Franklin Ampofo
Location Drivers
Emma
Charles