Ghana: A Country Called Ghana - See Full List of Cast and Crew

The much anticipated Kumawood drama, "A Country Called Ghana," is set to premiere on Friday, May 17, 2024, at the National Theatre in Accra.

The two-season thriller, helmed by Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, better known as LilWin, was filmed in Kumasi, Ghana, featuring scenes filmed in LilWin's own Film Village.

The storyline of "A Country Called Ghana" is loosely based on the attempt by the West to colonise Ghana. Kwadwo Nkansah plays the role of an English interpreter in a local community with limited education amongst the people.

The last premiere of the movie will take place in Sunyani on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at the Eubsett Hotel. Early tickets are currently on sale, with standard tickets priced at GHC200 and VIP tickets at GHC500 (dial *713*33*33# to purchase).

The red carpet event for all the premieres will begin at 6:00 p.m., with the movie premiere scheduled for 8:00 p.m. local time.

As the premiere date draws close, we want to highlight the cast and crew who worked tirelessly to bring "A Country Called Ghana" to life.

Check out the names of the directors, cast, and film crew who participated in the filming process.

Directors

Frank Fiifi Gharbin

Jackson Bentum

Samuel Appiah (Sam Power)

Adu Agyemang (Big Maat )

Script Writer

Adu Agyemang (Big Maat )

Director of Photography

Kwame Evander

Cast

Kwadwo Nkansah

Ramsey Noah

Victor Osuagwu

Charles Awurum

Omar Krupp

Mary Afriyie Forson

Paa George

Danny Danso

Abena Agyemang

Sweet Mimi

Fiifi Robertson

Sekyere Amankwah

Alex Oduro

Continuity

Nana Afia Serwaa Kobi

Executive producer

Kwadwo Nkansah

Camera Operator 1

Patrick Owusu (2Bee)

Camera Operator 2

Lover Boy Gh

Camera Operator 3

Joeboy

Sound Technicians

Iceman

Sammy

Light technician

K.F.M

Still Photography

Yaw Twum Berima

Makeup Artists

Esther Bakow

Christiana Amankwah

Senior Production Assistant

Samuel Bawa

Production Manager

Franklin Ampofo

Location Drivers

Emma

Charles