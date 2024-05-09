Ghana: GNFS Ready to Rescue Flood Victims

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has conducted simulation exercises in readiness for recusing victims of potential flooding, as the rains set in.

The exercise was done with the involvement of the GNFS' external stakeholders, head of Public Relations of the GNF, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Grade One, Timothy Osafo-Afum, disclosed in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, yesterday, in Accra.

He said flood-prone areas had been mapped out, including Adabraka, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Tseaddo, Teshie Bush road, Alajo, Weija, Amasaman, Pokuase, Ofankor, Dzorwulu, and Accra Industrial area, in the Greater Accra Region.

The PRO said last Monday's rains resulting in floods in parts of Accra, which damaged properties, called for more awareness creation on changing weather patterns by GNFS and other agencies on emergency services.

ACFO Osafo-Affum said the service had secured extrication and other ancillary rescue equipment, to be able to deal with flooding.

He urged the public to keep track of weather forecasts and warnings by the Ghana Meteorological Agency, to anticipate heavy rains or flooding.

He said"public should avoid flood-prone areas, relocate to areas not noted for flooding. If you live in such areas, have an evacuation plan in place."

ACFO Osafo-Affum advised residents to stay indoors during heavy rains, and cautioned drivers "while driving, during heavy rains, drive slowly and cautiously, and avoid driving on flooded roads. Turn on headlights and maintain safe distance from other vehicles."

He stressed that: "Avoid using electrical appliances outdoors during rains. Ensure to get a competent and certified electrician to work on all earth faults and get lightning arrestors installed to prevent fires from lightning strikes".

ACFO Osafo-Affum urged the public to ensure proper drainage by keeping gutters, drains, and culverts clear of debris, to ensure free flow of water.

He said children must not be allowed to play in rain water especially when there is thunderstorm.

ACFO Osafo-Affum said as part of long-term planto mitigate the impact of flooding, and improve disaster resilience in Ghana, the service would continue to trainits personnel and collaborate with stakeholders in flood mitigation and prevention.

The PRO urged the public to contact the service on emergency numbers 112 / 192 / 0302772446 / 0299340383.