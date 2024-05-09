Nigeria: Post Cop-28 - What's Next for Nigeria?

IT is approximately six months till the next COP 29, scheduled for 11th - 22nd November in Baku, Azerbaijan, where policymakers will gather to renew commitments towards the just energy transition.

The President of Nigeria committed to reducing methane emissions in the oil and gas sector (including methane leaks from gas pipeline ruptures and vandalisation) and accelerating the growth of renewables in the energy mix. The perception that climate change impacts are distant and disconnected from the reality of many Nigerians is indeed worrisome. It poses significant challenges to climate action and adaptation efforts, even at the National level.

This disconnect is not unconnected to the economic hardship faced by many and the lack of a coordinated national approach to addressing climate change impacts in the country. To tackle the effects of climate change in Nigeria, attention should be directed towards three key sectors: electricity, agriculture, and transportation.

Despite significant investments and reforms, Nigeria's electricity grid capacity is hovering around 5,500 MW signalling systemic issues. The Nigeria electricity sector is a complex paradox requiring strong political determination and innovative solutions to navigate its challenges and unlock its potential for sustainable development.

Decarbonising the electricity sector calls for an outright ban on fossil fuel-powered generating sets and prioritise solar or battery-powered inverters; no nation can advance while sustaining a detrimental industry that detracts from and redirects investment away from sustainable electricity provision. Contract management issues in the electricity sector need to be resolved to eliminate payments for idle capacity and minimise government liabilities.

These challenges can be overcome with improved regulations, corporate governance, and sector leadership. In addition, the technical challenges in the electricity sector require a comprehensive approach, focusing on generation, transmission, and distribution.

While progress has been made in generation, urgent intervention is needed in transmission and distribution. Prioritising transmission is vital for the sector's growth and sustainability. We can liken the situation to a group of passengers at the bus-stop waiting to move from Point A to Point B; if what is available is a Keke NAPEP (tricycle), then only a maximum of four passengers will be wheeled at a time. But, if a coaster bus arrives, a more significant number of the passengers will be wheeled at a time. Expanding and strengthening transmission capacity will accelerate growth in the sector.

Also, government should link off-grid renewable energy projects to economic development targets for long-term sustainability; projects should be strategically mapped to business locations to empower enterprises and reduce costs (of borrowing) to the country. Moving on to the agriculture sector, the country witnessed a nationwide protest due to food scarcity, leading to a 35.41% surge in food inflation in January 2021. The Northern region and many crop producing communities particularly suffer from extreme heat, droughts, pests, and diseases, putting 26.5 million Nigerians at risk of hunger by June 2024.

The Minister of Water Resources also warns of severe impending floods in 31 states within May - August 2024. Urgent action is needed, including infrastructure strengthening, sustainable land use practices, and disaster risk management. Nigeria should learn from its experience of the 2022 flood, which caused displacement, deaths, and damage to farmlands. A coordinated effort by all levels of government is crucial for addressing the impacts of climate change and ensuring societal and economic growth.

The transportation sector in Nigeria is also a significant contributor to CO2 emissions, second only to the electricity sector (when fossil-fuelled generators are included). Tailpipe emissions are exceptionally high in Nigeria, especially in cities like Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Onitsha, where there is an active influx of trailers and public transport. These cities are usually covered with black carbon, which results in severe air pollution and health risks.

The Ministry of Environment should work with federal and state agencies to enforce emissions standards in transportation and enforce the use scrubbers ((EGSC - exhaust gas cleaning systems) to curtail emissions.

However, there is an opportunity to transition to natural gas as a more economically viable solution than electric vehicles, considering Nigeria's abundant natural gas reserves. A coordinated national plan is necessary to address climate change across various sectors.

In conclusion, the energy transition creates vast opportunities for Nigeria to leapfrog into a sustainable and renewable energy future, bypassing expensive traditional fossil fuel dependencies and embracing innovative and cheaper renewable solutions. As Nigeria prepares for the next COP 29, it should focus on reviewing its strategies and seeking cost-effective financing options. The President's leadership in climate change partnership is commendable; a nationally coordinated program to prioritise climate action in national policies, enabling Nigeria to become a leader in climate resilience and sustainable development, is required.

*Ighomrore is a Public Service Scholar and a Master in International Public Policy Student at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies in Washington DC, USA