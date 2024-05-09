Nigeria: Bullying in Schools - Stakeholders List Ways Out of Malaise

Recently, the video of a bullying incident at Lead British International School, Abuja, went viral, which eventually drew the attention of the authorities and the shutting down of the school for a few days. In the video, the victim, identified as Maryam Hassan, was seen being hit repeatedly by another female student. Bullying is surely not new, and it comes in different forms, but it does negatively impact on education and students.

The emotional and psychological impacts are best imagined. A bullied student may be traumatised for life. A victim can even lose his life! An environment where student is bullied can never be seen as safe by the victim.

How to curb it

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, educationists say a multi-faceted approach involving collaboration between schools, teachers, parents and students is crucial in combating bullying in schools.

Mr Sunday Fowowe, National President, Association of Nursery and Primary Education Instructors in Nigeria, ANPEIN, said that prevention of bullying would help in improving students' performance. Fowowe, also a lecturer, Department of Early Childhood Care and Primary Education Studies, Lagos State University of Education, LASUED, called for comprehensive anti-bullying policies and programmes in schools.

He said these were necessary in order to promote empathy, respect, and understanding.

"These include fostering open communication channels, educating students about the impacts of bullying and providing support systems for both victims and perpetrators.

"Schools should also enforce strict disciplinary actions for those engaging in bullying behaviour while offering counseling and rehabilitation opportunities for offenders to learn from their actions.

"Additionally, promoting a culture of inclusivity and celebrating diversity can help create a safer and more supportive environment for all students. When students engage in bullying behaviour, it is crucial to address it promptly and appropriately," he said.

Fowowe said that it was essential to approach each case with understanding and focus on rehabilitation, rather than solely punitive measures.

"They need to ensure that students learn from their mistakes and are supported in developing healthier behaviours."

Mr Olaniyi Jemisoye, Vice Principal, Academics, Grimes International College, Suberu Oje, Alagbado, Lagos, described bullying as a 'serious matter' that is becoming unbearable among students in schools.

Jemisoye insisted that college managements must pay attention to such issues on daily basis at the assembly ground as part of efforts to create awareness.

He said that tackling the issue required a collaborative approach of the school management and parents.

"We are adopting different measures to eradicate bullying; we talk to the students on the danger and penalties that come with such act when they are caught. We encourage the students to speak up whenever they encounter such from their peers, even on any form of harassment from either seniors or juniors. It is a punishable offence. As a matter of fact, any student caught or reported with proof, he or she will be suspended for two weeks as a warning, and on return will be made to sign an undertaking.

"However, when we have a severe case in spite of warnings, that student will be expelled from the school with an official letter to back it up," he added.

Prof. Babajide Abidogun, National President, Early Childhood Association of Nigeria, ECAN, said that bullying has become a common phenomenon in Nigerian schools but stakeholders must stand against it.

Abidogun, also a lecturer, Department of Educational Foundations and Counseling Psychology, Lagos State University (LASU), said teachers and school administrators must monitor and guide the children.

"Even during the break periods, teachers and caregivers must be visible around the children.

"Parents have a lot of work to do in this too because they are the first teachers to the children. The children must be well trained from home so that good manners can be impacted into the child.

"A child raised in a violent environment will be violent in school, believing it is a normal way of life," he said.

Abidogun said that government policy on 'spare the rod and spoil the child' should be reconsidered.

"When a child misbehaves, he or she should be punished accordingly, but this is no more the case because of the policy of government.

"Conclusively, bullying is a no to me and must be eradicated from schools. It is the duty of all stakeholders to be ready to combat this social menace," he said.