Nigeria: Police Arrest Native Doctor Over Alleged Killing of University Undergraduate

The Police in Edo State, South-south Nigeria have arrested a native doctor over his alleged involvement in the killing of a 200-level student of Delta State University, Agbor, Delta State.

In a statement posted on X on Wednesday, the police said the native doctor, Chukwuyem Jonah, 26, mobilised two other suspects to go after the deceased at a farm and kidnap her to enable them to get ransom from her "rich father".

Mr Jonah had promised the two other suspects Godspower Chukwuedo, 23, and Christopher Nwachukwu, 22 the sum of N30, 000 after executing the kidnap.

The deceased, Faith Omodon, had gone to the farm in Ewohon/Uwemen communities in Edo State on 1 April, where she was strangled to death for resisting her kidnap.

The late student, according to the police, was declared wanted after she failed to return from the farm which she had gone to using a motorcycle.

The deceased father reported the matter to the police, prompting the initial investigation by the Abudu Division before it was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Benin City.

"The State CID operatives, while collaborating with a Vigilantes group, arrested the two suspects, Mr Chukwuedo, 23, and Mr Nwachukwu, 22," the police said.

"The suspects confessed that they were resisted by Faith Omodon, and in the process they strangulated her to death," the police said, adding that investigations are on to recover the corpse of the deceased and arraign the suspects in court.

Three oil palm workers killed by gunmen

In another development, three staff members of Okomu Oil Palm Company PLC were on Monday killed by gunmen while working in their plantation in Edo State, Punch newspaper reported.

The police spokesperson in the state, Fidelis Olise, who confirmed the incident to the newspaper, said the killing was carried out by "unknown persons".

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Funsho Adegboye, described the killing as "shocking". He said the police findings revealed that the gunmen came from the creek in a neighbouring state. He however declined to mention the said state.

"More men have been deployed to the area to forestall a repeat, while the police, in conjunction with the Okomu Oil, are working to ensure that the culprits are arrested," the commissioner said.