Nigeria: Two Killed, Others Injured in Lagos Gas Explosion

9 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Evelyn Usman

A gas explosion occurred in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos on Tuesday evening, claiming the lives of two people and leaving several others injured.

This incident comes just one week after a similar explosion in the densely populated Ajegunle area, which left many with severe burns.

According to reports, the explosion took place at a gas retail shop in Abule Folly, causing a fire that spread to adjacent shops and destroyed goods.

The Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident.

"The explosion resulted in the deaths of two individuals, including the shipowner's younger sister and a male customer. Three others were injured and are receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital. Four shops were completely destroyed in the blaze."

"The injured victims are undergoing treatment, while the remains of the deceased have been taken to the morgue for preservation".

"The extent of the property damage is still being assessed. Emergency responders, including firefighters and other agencies, were on the scene to provide assistance".

