Liberia: Kush to Weah, Zombie to Boakai

9 May 2024
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

With just a little over three months in office, the new administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is beginning to grapple with difficulties in dealing with the scourge of drug and substance abuse that has been hunting the country for decades.

Amid consistent efforts by the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) to crack down on dealers and users of drugs across the country, what seems to be more scaring for Liberians and challenging for the government is the latest discovery of a new strain of drug, which is being classified as 'Zombie'.

But some Liberians are making mockery of the advent and discovery, saying that just as Kush plagued the society during the reign of former President George Weah so is Zombie is taking root under the regime of President Boakai who declared drug and substance abuse 'national public health emergency.

Recall that the Director Abe Kromah of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has revealed that this new drug poses even greater dangers than the notorious substance known as Kush.

The LDEA boss said the presence of Zombie in the country is alarming and signifies a growing threat to the well-being and safety of our communities. The effects of this potent and dangerous drug are of grave concern, with potential implications for public health, security, and social stability.

"As we face this critical challenge, it is essential for all Liberians to come together and take swift and decisive action to prevent the spread of this harmful substance across our nation. We must prioritize the following measures to combat the proliferation of Zombie," The LDEA boss averred:

At the same time, Liberians are calling on the government to increase awareness and educate the public about the dangers and risks associated with Zombie through informational campaigns, community outreach, and media initiatives.

They also want the government to strengthen law enforcement, enhance efforts to identify, apprehend, and prosecute individuals involved in the production, distribution, and sale of Zombie.

Many citizens call for support to the process of rehabilitation and treatment, provide access to rehabilitation services and support for individuals struggling with addiction to Zombie and other harmful substances.

On ensuring that the new drug done not extend to the communities, the citizens called for community vigilance by encouraging communities to report suspicious activities related to drug trafficking and abuse, and work collaboratively with law enforcement agencies to address the issue.

They also want collaboration and partnership by fostering cooperation among government agencies, civil society organizations, healthcare providers, and community leaders to develop comprehensive strategies for combating the spread of Zombie.

"We urge all Liberians to remain vigilant and united in our efforts to protect our society from the dangers of drug abuse and addiction. Together, we can work towards a safer and healthier future for our nation," LDEA boss AB Kromah noted.

