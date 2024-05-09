Liberia: Drug 'More Dangerous Than Kush' in Liberia

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency Director General, Col. Abraham Kromah, has disclosed that a new Drug identified as Zombie is in the country.

Making the disclosure to reporters Friday, Col. Kromah said the new drug was discovered and confiscated by a team of LDEA officers in the commercial hub of Red-light in Paynesville City.

According to him the new drug, which has made its way to Liberia, is more dangerous than Kush and said the LDEA is investigating to find the origin of the drug.

Going further, the head of the LDEA also provided an update on the agency's efforts during the first 100 days of the new government.

Kromah highlighted the LDEA's commitment to combating drug trafficking and distribution in the country, noting significant progress despite financial and budgetary challenges.

He outlined the LDEA's focus on disrupting the drug trade by targeting those involved in bringing drugs into the country and those profiting from drug sales.

According to him, the agency has successfully arrested several distributors and traffickers and aims to extend its efforts to track the profits generated from drug sales.

Dangerous substances

Additionally, Kromah emphasized the importance of community engagement in raising awareness about the dangers of drug use. The LDEA has conducted outreach at churches, mosques, schools, and other community spaces to inform the public about the consequences of drug abuse and the need for a safe environment.

Despite challenges, Kromah expressed confidence in the LDEA's ability to address the drug crisis with continued support and funding. He underscored the necessity of professional help for those struggling with addiction and the government's responsibility to provide support.

During the press conference, Hassan Fadiga, the LDEA's Director of Operations, shared his firsthand experiences during nighttime raids in areas heavily affected by drug use.

He expressed concern about the dire conditions many people live in and the lack of political will to address the issue.

Both Kromah and Fadiga stressed the need for rehabilitation and vocational training for individuals struggling with addiction to help them become productive members of society.

They also called for more job opportunities for young people and improved access to mental health care.

In conclusion, the LDEA's leadership emphasized the importance of ongoing efforts to combat drug abuse and trafficking in Liberia and the need for continued support from stakeholders and the community.