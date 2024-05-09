Liberia: LNRCS Applauds President Boakai's May Declaration

The Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) has applauded President H. E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., for his official declaration, designating May as Red Cross Month and May 8 as Red Cross Day, a working holiday in Liberia.

As a signatory to the Geneva Convention, Liberia joins the global community in celebrating the spirit of humanitarianism under the theme: "I give with joy, and the joy I give is a reward." The 2024 theme promotes the idea of giving with a sense of joy, recognizing that the joy experienced in the act of giving itself is a rewarding outcome.

World Red Cross Day is observed globally on May 8 each year. The day is dedicated to those suffering from natural disasters, armed conflicts, and other crises. It also serves as an opportunity to highlight the humanitarian values upheld by the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

The annual celebration commemorates the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, the visionary founder of the Red Cross and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). World Red Cross Day holds immense significance as it pays tribute to the humanitarian work undertaken by the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement across the globe.

The President's proclamation calls upon all civic and voluntary organizations and government agencies to actively get involved and support the Liberian Red Cross' programs and activities planned across the country to ensure a meaningful and rewarding May month celebration.

For over 105 years, the devoted volunteers of the Liberia National Red Cross Society have responded to challenges in various counties, districts, and communities with compassion and generosity. In times of disaster, they deliver humanitarian relief to save lives and offer hope to the needy while building community resilience, promoting humanitarian values, health and wellbeing, protection, gender, and inclusion, and addressing social contextual issues during normal time.

In a press release, the Secretary-General of the Liberian Red Cross Society, Gregory Blamoh, extended his appreciation to President Boakai for the recognition of the Red Cross' roles and activities.

He emphasized that the Red Cross remains neutral and will impartially offer hope and support when needed most, in all contexts, from large-scale disasters to challenging conflict situations to remote and hard-to-reach areas.

The Liberian Red Cross has outlined a series of activities, including membership recruitment, the donation of assorted relief materials to vulnerable people, training of students in first aid, free blood pressure monitoring, and environmental cleaning, as part of the May Month celebration.

Mr. Blamoh, a prominent figure within the Red Cross, extends an earnest invitation to all citizens to join the Red Cross in spreading kindness and compassion throughout the month of May and beyond, encouraging them to become members and actively support humanity.

Globally, the Red Cross and the Red Crescent touch the lives of one in every twelve individuals, offering a spectrum of assistance ranging from psychosocial support to disaster relief and fostering community resilience, a testament to their enduring impact and unwavering commitment to humanity's welfare.

The story of World Red Cross Day is one of compassion and action. It all starts with Henry Dunant, a Swiss businessman who witnessed the horrors of the Battle of Solferino in Italy in 1859. Deeply moved by the suffering of wounded soldiers, Dunant took it upon himself to organize local people to care for them. This experience inspired him to write a book called "A Memory of Solferino," which called for the creation of neutral organizations to provide aid during wartime.

Dunant's ideas gained momentum, leading to the formation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in 1863. The ICRC, along with national Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, has since become a global symbol of humanitarian aid.

World Red Cross Day itself wasn't officially established until after World War II. In 1946, the idea of celebrating the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, May 8th, as a day to honor the Red Cross Movement was put forward. Two years later, the first World Red Cross Day was celebrated.

World Red Cross Day holds great significance for several reasons: Honoring Humanity- It's a day to recognize the selfless work of Red Cross and Red Crescent volunteers and staff who risk their lives to help others during disasters, conflicts, and other emergencies, Spreading Awareness- The day serves as a platform to raise awareness about the vital role these organizations play in alleviating human suffering. From providing medical care and food to promoting peace and understanding, the Red Cross Movement touches countless lives, and Encouraging Action- World Red Cross Day inspires people to get involved in humanitarian work. Whether it's volunteering your time, donating blood, or simply spreading the word about the Red Cross mission, there are many ways to make a difference.

In conclusion, World Red Cross Day serves as a poignant reminder of our shared humanity and the importance of compassion, solidarity, and service to others. As we commemorate this day, let us reaffirm our commitment to promoting peace, alleviating suffering, and building a better future for all. United for humanity, we can make a difference.