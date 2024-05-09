Liberia: The Conspicuous Display of Juju or Charms At Football Matches Is Not Good Sportsmanship

opinion

Rev. Fr. Slewion Lewis — Soccer or the game of football throughout the world is a game of entertainment and sportsmanship which, according to the rules of the game, should be played void of any outside interference of any kind. It is a game of fair play that incorporates the concepts of friendship, respect for others, and playing within the right spirit that is hugely connected with our way of thinking and our way of behaving both on and off the pitch.

Fair play in the game of soccer or any other sport is a complex concept that comprises and embodies several fundamental principles that are not only constitutive to sport but also applicable in everyday life. Fair game, respect, friendship, team spirit, and respect for written and unwritten rules such as integrity, excellence, and good behavior are building blocks of fair play that should be encouraged and experienced both on and off the field of play.

However, the conspicuous display of charms or juju during our just-ended National County Sports Meet was a complete contrary, disgrace and an embarrassment to the principles and values of the beautiful game of soccer and to lovers and followers of the game. From the group stage to the quarter and semi-finals, and even during the grand final, the display of charms or juju was visible right before the eyes of the fans and spectators who included foreign guests and other international scouts from the soccer arena. Interestingly, these acts were carried out not only by supporters or fans but players, coaches, technical staff, and other leaders of the teams.

The noticeable display of juju or charms during soccer matches, which their users think are what give them victory over their opponents and are used as reflexive strategies to elicit supernatural revelations and access some power to foster empowerment should not in any way be condoned in these contemporary times of the beautiful game of soccer. Openly performing rituals and charms during matches is a bad signal to our upcoming youthful soccer generation and our national and international partners.

Equally so, the conspicuous use of juju or charms during football matches and right in the glare of spectators not only shows a bad signal but is also a recipe for tensions and vandalism during what should be a peaceful and entertaining game. On countless occasions, fans and supporters of opposing teams trying to prevent the alleged use of charms or juju have ended up in serious tension that sometimes led to bloodshed, vandalism, and at times death.

From the experience of our just-ended National County Sports Meet, the Liberia Football Association (LFA) needs to take a serious stance in discouraging this savage and uncivilized behavior by instituting measures that will scare and discourage teams from carrying on such practice. Levying fines, suspending players and administrators, and even banning teams from participating in certain tournaments are ways that the LFA can minimize if not eradicate this ugly practice.

Hence, from the experiences and behaviors from the just concluded National County Sports Meet, let the Liberia Football Association come up with strict rules and guidelines for the complete discouragement and visible use of juju or chams at any match whether at the local or international level. This will help bring sanity, respect, and dignity to the beautiful game of soccer in our beloved country and create the avenue for the scouting of most of our youthful football talents. This can be stopped if and only if our football authorities mean well.

About the Author

The Rev. Dr. Slewion P. Lewis is an Ordained Priest of the Episcopal Church of Liberia who currently serves as Dean of the Emmanuel W. Johnson College of Theology at the Cuttington University Undergraduate Program, Director of Theological Education of the Episcopal Church of Liberia, and Priest-in-Charge at St. Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church in Sergeant Kollie Town (SKT) in Suakoko, Bong County.