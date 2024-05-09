Liberia: Boakai ITC Program Takes Shape

President Boakai's ambitious Information Technology and Communication (ITC) program, aimed at empowering 10,000 Liberian youth with digital skills, is swiftly gaining momentum.

Since its announcement earlier this year, the program has generated significant interest. Over 5,000 individuals have already applied, surpassing initial expectations, as part of President Boakai's 100-day vision to drive economic growth and innovation.

Disclosing this on Tuesday, April 7, 2024, at the Ministry of Information, Culture Affairs, and Tourism regular press briefing on Capitol Hill, Monrovia, Abdullah Kamara, Acting Chairperson of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority, remarked that the project is way ahead of schedule.

According to him, the project was initially anticipated to be completed within six months, per the President's statement, but the process is accelerating beyond their expectations.

"This means we are making progress, and for those who applied, we have been able to follow up on them. Let me make it clear that the project is way ahead of itself because it was supposed to be completed in six months, as per the President's statement," he noted.

Kamara emphasizes that the program, orchestrated by the LTA in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Education, is designed to foster a digital economy and society while empowering young Liberians to engage in entrepreneurial endeavors.

He outlines plans for a comprehensive digital transformation to address issues such as limited access to ICT facilities, promoting digital literacy, and establishing an e-government framework across Liberia.

He sheds light on e-government, saying they will establish a system where every citizen's information will be stored to make it easy to assess your information whenever you go to a government entity for services.

"When you visit government entities, you won't be asked for your name and birth certificate. Instead, you'll need to provide your number, and all your information will be displayed through the system," he explained.

Furthermore, Kamara disclosed that participants in the program will have the opportunity to receive incentives at its conclusion, including seed funding ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 for the first batch of participants who present viable business ideas.

He explained that participants would compete with others who had innovative approaches and ideas in the same space before receiving the seed funding. The seed funding, ranging from $1,000 to $5,000, will serve as seed money to kickstart their businesses.

"You come up with a good idea, and if it's deemed viable by the assessment panel, you'll receive seed funding ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 to help start your business," he emphasizes.

According to him, training phase one is expected to conclude by July this year, followed by a competition in which participants will vie for funding.

Furthermore, he notes that in addition to empowering youth, the program aims to address concerns raised by internet service providers and mobile money operators to enhance the ICT sector's efficiency and affordability.

Meanwhile, the training curriculum encompasses digital marketing, e-commerce, digital surveys, and technical skills, with the establishment of digital laboratories nationwide.

He adds that through this means, Liberia endeavors to catch up with its neighboring countries like Ghana, Nigeria, and Rwanda regarding digital innovation. Editing by Jonathan Browne