Ghana: 70-Year-Old Woman Graduates As Best Student

Reflecting on her journey, Desbordes-Hill expressed her unwavering commitment to lifelong learning and her eagerness to contribute to global diplomacy.

A 70-year-old Gladys Desbordes-Hill emerged as the top online student in Advance Diploma in International Relations and Diplomacy at this year's Crystal Galaxy College of Aviation and Professional Studies graduation, held on May 4, 2024, in Accra.

She received a certificate of honour and a meritorious award in recognition of her exceptional academic performance and active participation in school activities, despite her age.

Reflecting on her journey, Desbordes-Hill expressed her unwavering commitment to lifelong learning and her eagerness to contribute to global diplomacy.

- Advertisement -"I always strive to expand my knowledge in this rapidly evolving world. The path wasn't always smooth, but I'm grateful to have reached this milestone regardless of my age," she said.

A lecturer at the Department of International Relations and Diplomacy, Kofi Appiah Bempong, lauded Desbordes-Hill's insatiable thirst for knowledge and her ability to navigate the intricacies of international affairs despite the challenges posed by her age and other life obligations.

"Desbordes-Hill's dedication to learning and her adeptness in handling diverse perspectives were truly commendable. Her legacy will endure not only in academia but also in the hearts of all who have had the privilege of knowing her," he said.

- Advertisement -Mrs. Gladys Desbordes-Hill is a distinguished grooming and etiquette consultant and was part of the top three fashion designers in Ghana.

She currently owns the esteemed Special Grooming and Etiquette School, situated in Achimota. With a passion for nurturing talent and academic excellence, Mrs. Desbordes-Hill is not only a grooming expert but also the visionary founder of the Talented and 'A' Students Foundation.

This foundation serves as a beacon of support for exceptionally brilliant and talented individuals, providing them with resources and opportunities to excel in their respective fields.

Through Mrs. Gladys Desbordes-Hill's grooming and etiquette school, she empowers individuals to present their best selves to the world, while the foundation she established showcases her dedication to fostering the growth of remarkable talents.