Nigeria: Ogun Agro-Cargo Airport to Become Hub for Aircraft Maintenance, Flight Training

An aircraft maintenance repair facility and a flight training school for pilots and auto engineers are set to commence operation at the Gateway International Agro-cargo and Passenger Airport in Ogun State.

The facility would ensure that aircraft in the country no longer need to travel overseas for routine maintenance.

The President, Air First Maintenance and Repair Facility, Gbolahan Abatan, made this known in an interview with journalists shortly after meeting with the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun in his office.

Mr Abatan noted that the company was looking forward to working with the state government in the development of the aircraft maintenance facility at the Agro-cargo airport.

According to him, the company plans to start aircraft assembling at the facility.

He further said that the company, when fully operational, would create jobs for the locals and indigenes from other states.

He commended Mr Abiodun for building a world-class airport in the state.

"We had a great discussion, and the encouraging thing is that the governor has given us the assurance that he will give us all the necessary support to get things going.

"So, hopefully, with our certification process in place, we should be able to move in by the end of June to commence activities at the airport," Mr Abatan said.

In his remarks, Commissioner for Transportation, Gbenga Dairo, noted that the facilities at the airport were first class, such as having the longest runway in the country.

He said that the technology being deployed at the airport for aircraft and airport management was also the best.

Mr Dairo, while noting that Air First has a track record of excellence in aircraft maintenance, said the state was delighted with the citing of the foremost aircraft maintenance company at the airport.