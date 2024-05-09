Ghana: Presidency Rejects MFWA Request for Copy of Kpmg Audit Report On GRA-Sml Contract

The Office of the President has refused to grant the Executive Director of Media Foundation for West Africa's (MFWA) request for a copy of the full KPMG Report on the Revenue Assurance contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML), as commissioned by the President.

Under Section 18 of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989), Sulemana Braimah wrote to the President requesting a copy of the full report. The President's office received the letter on 24th April 2024.

"Under careful consideration and in accordance to section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (I) of the RTI Act, I regret to inform you that your request has been refused," a press release issued on Wednesday said.

"Section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i) States that information prepared for or submitted to the President, or the Vice President, containing opinions, advice, deliberations, recommendations, minutes and consultations is exempt from disclosure."

The release continued "...and that disclosure of such information would compromise the integrity of the deliberative process by revealing the thought process, considerations and influence on decision making reserved for the highest offices of the land."

The full Audit report, according to the press release, "comprises opinions, advice, deliberations and recommendations, that are integral to the President's deliberative process and, therefore, qualifies as exempt under Section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i)."

The release emphasised that "understanding the public interest in the GRA - SML contract, the President has published the principle findings and recommendations of the KPMG Report in a detailed press statement insured by the Office of the President on 24th April 2024.

"Thus, the public remains informed while respecting the statutory restrictions on specific disclosures," the release noted.