Somalia: UAE Extends Support to Families Affected By Severe Weather Conditions in Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has demonstrated its commitment to humanitarian aid by stepping up its support for families devastated by the recent severe weather conditions in Somalia.

In a meeting between Mr. Mohamud Macallin Abdille, the Commissioner of the National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), and His Excellency Ahmed Juma Al-Rumeysi, the UAE Ambassador, the two officials discussed strategies for emergency aid delivery to the affected families.

The spring rains have left many Somali families in distress and at risk of future flooding. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Ambassador Al-Rumeysi handed over a significant donation of 7,000 cartons of daily food supplies and 1,000 tents to Governor Mohamud.

This generous contribution is intended to provide immediate relief to the most impoverished communities in the form of resettlement assistance.

The UAE's timely intervention is expected to bring much-needed relief to the affected families, helping them to rebuild their lives and mitigate the impact of the severe weather conditions.

This act of solidarity reflects the UAE's continued commitment to supporting communities in need and addressing humanitarian crises around the world.