Uganda: Heavy Downpour Leaves Six Lwengo Villages Reeling

10 May 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Zainab Namusaazi Ssengendo

Six villages in Lwengo district have been left reeling after heavy rains wreaked havoc on their gardens.

The affected villages include Bijaaba A, Bijaaba B, Busumbi, Kyikanika, Kapoochi, and Busibo where over 500 individuals were had their gardens washed away.

Musa Kalyango, the chairperson of Busumbi village said unless urgent intervention is got, their lives have turned for the worst.

" Over 54 residents have been affected in my village alone, 13 houses have fallen, all crops and the gardens of bananas were swept away by rain that was accompanied by storm."

The plight of these villages did not go unnoticed, as Bukoto West MP Mohamadd Muyanja Ssentaayi embarked on a visit to assess the extent of the damage.

However, what he encountered left him visibly distraught as he bore witness to the widespread destruction.

In a poignant moment, Ssentaayi also addressed the underlying causes of the tragedy, pointing fingers at environmental degradation perpetuated by some residents.

He implored the communities to embrace sustainable practices, emphasizing the need to protect and preserve the natural world for future generations.

As the rains continue to pound the greater Masaka region, concerns mount over a looming food crisis.

With potato yields and other gardens decimated , the specter of hunger looms large over the already-stricken villages.

