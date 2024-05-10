Nigeria to Start Producing Mobile Phones, Laptops Others - Naseni

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has disclosed plans to produce laptops, android smartphones, lithium batteries and solar street lamps.

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO) of NASENI, Khalil Halilu, made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja during a media briefing.

He said the production of the materials were part of efforts to develop national brands to compete with other products on the market.

He said the production would contribute to oyster existing products that include solar irrigation system, electric keke, electric motorcycles and solar-powered cargo tricycles.

He emphasized that the agency is tasked with domesticating technology both capital and consumer goods.

He said the agency had adopted a fast track approach and was fully interested in Technology Transfer and Commercialization of its research and development (R&D) products, adding that all these efforts were aimed at creating jobs, wealth and reducing import bills for the nation.

According to Halilu, the agency had embarked on its 3C principles of creation, collaboration and commercialization with both public and private sectors strategic partners to ensure that the agency does not only embark on research but also take the products to end users.

When asked on strategies it would use to ensure the products will not end up in the trash of history, he said: "We know Nigeria is a very competitive market but we are super charging our business development unit."

"The main reason is because we need to provide a better value for cheaper price, considering the kind of market we have, otherwise we are out of market. We are trying all our best to ensure we deliver right value to our customers," he added.

While stating that the products will be available in the market, he said NASENI was looking at avenue to part with other government agencies to make the products available in every local government of the country as well as exploring the use of agents.

He added that the products were part of partnership with the private sector with the agency exploring the manufacturing of the first solar mounting ramp in West Africa.

He listed some of the achievements and ongoing activities of the agency to include the development of NASENI Proposal Evaluation Portal, NASENI Growth Hacker, NASENI ERP, NASENI eProcurement, NASENI StemBox, NASENI Innovation Hub, PICTT, among others.