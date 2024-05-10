Nigeria: UK Crime Agency Hails EFCC Over High-Profiled Corruption Cases

The National Crime Agency (NCA), United Kingdom, on Thursday lauded the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over its resolve to see the end of high-profiled corruption cases in the country.

The Director-General of NCA, Graeme Biggar, specifically said the anti-graft agency should be commended for its professionalism in the pursuit of its mandate in Nigeria in line with the country's laid down rules and Standard of Operations.

Biggar, who gave the commendation in Abuja when he led a delegation of the UK's anti-crime agency on a working visit to the Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede at the corporate headquarters of the Commission said the NCA has the longest standing and deepest relationship with the EFCC.

"We a have a long standing relationship with EFCC in Nigeria. It is important for us to support you in the fight against corruption and asset recovery. I am here to deepen our cooperation. We really appreciate the relationship we have with your organization and the professionalism of your officers," he said.

He called for the deepening of his Agency's relationship with the EFCC, maintaining that "we are ready to take the relationship deeper".

He expressed concerns about the activities of fraudsters, especially those stealing life savings of other people and those engaging in sextortion.

"It is important we continue the strong relationship existing between us for us to tackle those fraudulent dealings together", he said.

In his reaction, Olukoyede stated that the EFCC hugely values the relationship it has with NCA, noting that the good working relationship between Nigeria and the UK reaches way back in time.

"We place much premium on the relationship that exists between Nigeria and the UK. It dates back in time and particularly between the EFCC and the NCA. Our relationship has been mutually beneficial.

"We have had cause to collaborate on so many cases. I want to thank you for extending that hand of collaboration to us. We also want to specifically thank you for some of the support you have brought in the area of manpower development, training for some of our operatives and also the support you have given our digital forensic laboratory".

"We are also looking for more mutually beneficial relationships and more support. The world is a global village. Sometimes what we have, you don't have and what you have, we don't have.

"We place much premium on exchange of ideas and compare notes where necessary. We are also looking at issues where you can be of support from your jurisdiction", he said.

The anti-graft agency boss stressed that the global contagion of corruption, economic and financial crimes have made trans-national collaboration more compelling.