Nigeria: Davido Hints At Quitting Music After Next Album

10 May 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has hinted at quitting music.

He was reacting to the recent pictures and videos doctored against him by some blogs.

In a post via X on Thursday night, the singer claimed that some persons desperately want him out of the music industry.

Davido said he would quit music after his next album.

"Yall niggas really want me out the game that bad ?? Oya after next album I no do again . So una fit get peace," he wrote.

Recently, Davido stated that since he came into the industry, most of his colleagues haven't experienced peace of mind.

The musician rose to fame with his 2012 hit 'Dami Duro' under HKN Music

In April 2016, he established DMW, his music label.

The label has served as home to music talents such as Mayorkun, Peruzzi, and Dremo among others.

Last year, Davido earned his first-ever nomination for the Grammy Awards in three categories, including 'Best Global Album' for his latest album, 'Timeless'.

Others were 'Best African Performance' for his song 'Unavailable' and 'Best Global Music Performance' for his track 'Feel'.

