South Africa: Consulting Engineer Who Signed Off Plans for Collapsed George Building Reported Missing - - Later Found

Athol Mitchell, who signed the plans for the 75 Victoria building disaster project, was found after an alert had been sent out on the Pink Ladies Facebook page.

A well-known Paarl-based consulting engineer, Athol Mitchell, who signed off on the plans for the ill-fated 75 Victoria project in George, was found after initially being reported missing on Thursday morning.

In a post on the Pink Ladies Facebook page placed on Thursday, it was reported that 76-year-old Mitchell had last made contact with his son on 8 May.

"Athol, who is considered extremely vulnerable, last made contact with this son on 8 May 2024 at 13h31 from the Botterberg Rd (off the N7 on the Philadelphia side).

"His cell is now off and he has not been seen or heard from since."

Later an image of Mitchell's vehicle, a Suzuki Grand Vitara, was captured heading "towards Durbanville past Mosselbank". The post said he was believed to be heading to the Durbanville Vierlanden Estate.

Hours later the Pink Ladies posted that Mitchell had been found.

"Thanks to SAPS, family and friends, community and other role players. Kindly respect the family's right to privacy." read the notice.

Involvement

Documents filed with the George Municipality show that Mitchell & Associates signed off the plans for Erf 15098, Victoria Street, on 14 March 2024.

This was after former George town planner Jan Vrolijk,...