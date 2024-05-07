South Africa: Building Collapse Leaves Five Dead, Scores Trapped

Scaffolding can be seen of a building in George that collapsed on Monday night. This is as close as we could get because the area was cordoned off.

A multi-storey building under construction in George, South Africa, collapsed, leaving at least five people dead and trapping around 50 others.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, with teams working tirelessly to locate and pull survivors from the rubble. According to the George municipality, 75 construction workers were on the site. On Tuesday morning (May 7), 25 people were rescued but five succumbed to their injuries.

The cause of the collapse, which occurred on Monday afternoon, remains under investigation.

Rescue workers are battling difficult conditions, carefully removing debris to avoid further collapse.

"We have established communication with some of the victims, at least 10 people," said Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell. "The teams are working as quickly as possible to get to them. They are trapped in vacuums, and it's a struggle to get to them."

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and offered well wishes to the rescue teams. He has also called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the collapse to prevent similar tragedies in the future.