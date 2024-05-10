Nigeria: Felabration 2024 - Organisers Announce Start Date, Unveil Theme

Conceived by Yeni Kuti in 1998, this celebration of Fela's life and music has been held annually, except in 1999.

The Felabration organising committee has unveiled 'Look and Laugh' as the theme and start date for the 2024 edition.

Felabration is an annual festival honouring Nigeria's musical icon, Fela Anikulakpo Kuti.

Conceived by Yeni Kuti in 1998, this celebration of Fela's life and music has been held annually, except in 1999.

The festival is slated to run from 14 October to 20 October 2024.

'Look and Laugh,' released initially by Fela Kuti in 1980, is off his album 'Coffin for Head of State,' holds a special place in the hearts of many fans, as it remains a genuine and derisive reflection of the various faces of modern-day corruption.

The lyrics subtly condemn self-serving actions and satirically call on listeners to open their eyes to the truth and act against oppression.

Yeni Kuti, Head of the Felabration Organising Committee, expressed her excitement for this year's theme, stating:

"With 'Look and Laugh,' we honour Fela's legacy by embracing his message of resilience and expression. In a country grappling with record levels of inflation, currency devaluation, and rising food and fuel prices, this year's theme takes on renewed significance. Felabration 2024 aims to ignite conversations, provoke reflection, and inspire action, carrying forward Fela's legacy of social consciousness and innovation through entertainment."

Felabration, the annual celebration of Fela Anikulapo Kuti's life, music, and legacy, has long been a cultural touchpoint for music enthusiasts, activists, artists, and fans worldwide. Each year, the festival serves as a rallying point to commemorate Fela's enduring impact on music, politics, and culture.

The unveiling of the logo and theme marks the beginning of the journey towards October's festival, promising an enriching experience for attendees.

Drawing from the success of the Festival's expanded format in recent years, Felabration 2024 will feature staple activities like 'The Fela Debates', Afrobics Dance Competition, Secondary School Debate, Art Competition, the Dress Fela Fashion Competition, and the seven-day Music concert.

Put together by the Felabration Organising Committee, the event has evolved into a week-long musical extravaganza at the New Africa Shrine, attracting thousands worldwide. Recognised as an official tourist destination, Felabration receives significant sponsorship from the Lagos State Government.

Over the years, the festival has featured renowned artists like Hugh Masekela, Femi Kuti, Lucky Dube, and others, showcasing its global appeal. Notably, in 2008, over 50 international artists joined forces under "African Express" to perform at Felabration.

The event, held every October, includes diverse activities like 'The Fela Debates,' Afrobics Dance Competition, and Art Exhibitions, providing a vibrant week-long celebration of Fela's enduring influence as the creator of Afrobeats and a socio-political icon.