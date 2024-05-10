Nigerian Army Hands Over Rescued Chibok 'Girl' With Three Children to Borno Govt

The Nigerian Army said troops of the 82 Division Task Force Battalion rescued the lady with six-month-old pregnancy alongside her three children on Wednesday.

The Nigerian Army has handed over Lydia Simon, one of the Chibok school girls abducted by Boko Haram in April 2014, and her three children to the Borno State Government for reunification with her family.

Waidi Shuaibu, a major-general and Theartre Commander, North-East Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, handed her and her her three children to the state government at a ceremony at the Mailmalari Cantonment on Thursday in Maiduguri, the state capital.

He said that troops of the 82 Division Task Force Battalion rescued the lady with six-month-old pregnancy alongside her three children on Wednesday, 17 April, in Gwoza Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Shuaibu said that she was number 18 among the girls that were rescued by the Nigerian military.

He explained that the abduction of the Chibok school girls in 2014, made both national and international headlines which culminated in the hashtag, Bring Back Our Girls.

According to him, several efforts had been made both internationally and nationally to return the girls safely and reunite them with their families.

"One of such national efforts is the conduct of military operations deep within the terrorists' enclaves which have yielded positive results to facilitate rescue of some of the Chibok girls.

"Starting from Esther Marcus, who appears on serial number 103 on the abducted Chibok school girls list, who was the first to be rescued by troops of 7 Division Gar, till now efforts are still ongoing.

"Just recently on 17 April, one more Chibok girl was rescued with her three children from the Mandara mountain by troops of the theatre will continue to do its best to rescue those still in captivity.

"The rescue will be in line with the strategic direction and guidance from the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff.

"We thank the Chief of Army staff for all the resources he has provided in the theatre to achieve its mandate," he said.

Also Speaking, Abubakar Haruna, a brigadier-general and Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, said the girl received medical treatment and other care by the division since her released.

(NAN)