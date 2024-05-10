Liberia: Judiciary 'Marginalized' in Budgetary Allotment, Chief Justice Yuoh Alarmed Over Discrepancy

Monrovia — Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh has expressed concern over what she describes as an imposed budget allocation for the Judiciary Branch of Government. According to her, while the Executive and Legislative branches enjoy satisfactory budget allocations, the Judiciary has been marginalized in the process.

Speaking on Wednesday, May 8, at the conference for international Judges held at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, Justice Yuoh highlighted how the budgetary allotment process has marginalized the Judiciary, disregarding the Financial Autonomy Act of the Judiciary.

Justice Yuoh noted that discussions are underway with other branches to ensure that the Judiciary receives its appropriate allocation.

"The Judiciary has engaged in discussions with the President, outlining a clear plan, starting with the Financial Autonomy Act of the Judiciary. We have informed them about the pending case regarding the Association of Trial Judges and the law concerning the salaries of judges and justices of the Supreme Court," Justice Yuoh stressed.

"We have met with the Speaker, the Chair of Ways and Means, the Chair of Judiciary, the Senate Protemp, and the Senate Chair of Ways and Means, as well as the Chair of Judiciary. We have made it clear that we are not begging for money but seeking the allocation according to the budget law."

Justice Yuoh insists that all three branches of government should participate in the budgetary process and that a specific allocation should not be imposed on the judiciary.

"The Judiciary, by law, is a separate branch of government, and therefore, everything concerning it should align with the law," she said.

Justice Yuoh warned that excluding the Judiciary from the budgetary process is illegal.

"If the Judiciary cannot participate, then everything should be reconsidered," she added.

She notified the Legislature that if they fail to provide reasons for the allocation given to the Judiciary, they should be aware that they have the inherent power to repeal that budget law.

Justice Yuoh emphasized that this issue is significant to the present Supreme Court because the Judiciary is an independent branch of government.

Additionally, Justice Yuoh stated that the Judiciary would not defend its budget, as the Executive and Legislature, as equal branches of government, do not defend their budgets.

"We are a branch of government, not a segment under the Executive Branch," she clarified.

Maintaining her stance on not defending the Judiciary Budget, Justice Yuoh added, "We are a whole branch of government, and we have informed them that we will not defend our budget because the President and the Speaker do not defend the budget either. We are not going to do it."

She asserted that the constitution is her reliance, indicating that the salaries of justices and judges shall be determined by law. The Judiciary law states that the Chief Justice shall receive a salary equivalent to that of the Vice President and the President.

Hence, she said if the salary of the Chief Justice is to be the same as that of the VP, then the salaries of judges and magistrates should also follow suit.