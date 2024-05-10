Nigeria: Despite Flooded Streets, FCTA Says It Is Prepared

Geralt/Pixabay
Hope.
7 May 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hussein Yahaya With Agency Report

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) says it is well prepared against flooding in the territory.

The Director of the department, Mohammed Sabo, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

However, his stand came few hours after many roads in the nation's capital were flooded.

Our correspondents reports that the heavy downpour recorded on Sunday made many of the road flooded.

A resident of Solomon Lar way in Utako district, Mercy, John, said motorists found it difficult to pass through the road after the rain.

There was a similar scenario on Mafemi Cresent way by Digital Bridge Institute in Jabi after the rain.

But the Director, FCT Emergency Management Department explained that the department had all the data required to put prevention and mitigation measures against flooding in the FCT.

He said, "Sometimes in February, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), released the 2024 Seasonal Climate Prediction report.

"The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has equally released the 2024 Annual Flood Outlook.

"These are the documents we used in preparing for the rainy season.

"As such, we have all the critical data needed to adequately prepare our prevention and mitigation measures against flooding," Sabo said.

He said that based on the reports, FCT might not be in danger, but all the surrounding states of the territory were susceptible to flooding.

He said that in response to the prediction, FEMD had adequately put measures in place to ensure effective response to the likelihood of flash floods in the territory.

"I assure you that we are well prepared to respond to any flood that may occur in the FCT," he insisted.

The director added that the department would equally mount signposts to enlighten and caution residents on the dangers of flood and install additional barricades in flash flood areas.

"We are ready to collaborate with our stakeholders to ensure that all the roads that experience flash floods during the rainy season are barricaded to prevent vehicles from plying them.

"This is to prevent loss of lives to flooding during rainy seasons," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.