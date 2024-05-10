Nigeria: Despite Flooded Streets, FCTA Says It Is Prepared

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) says it is well prepared against flooding in the territory.

The Director of the department, Mohammed Sabo, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

However, his stand came few hours after many roads in the nation's capital were flooded.

Our correspondents reports that the heavy downpour recorded on Sunday made many of the road flooded.

A resident of Solomon Lar way in Utako district, Mercy, John, said motorists found it difficult to pass through the road after the rain.

There was a similar scenario on Mafemi Cresent way by Digital Bridge Institute in Jabi after the rain.

But the Director, FCT Emergency Management Department explained that the department had all the data required to put prevention and mitigation measures against flooding in the FCT.

He said, "Sometimes in February, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), released the 2024 Seasonal Climate Prediction report.

"The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has equally released the 2024 Annual Flood Outlook.

"These are the documents we used in preparing for the rainy season.

"As such, we have all the critical data needed to adequately prepare our prevention and mitigation measures against flooding," Sabo said.

He said that based on the reports, FCT might not be in danger, but all the surrounding states of the territory were susceptible to flooding.

He said that in response to the prediction, FEMD had adequately put measures in place to ensure effective response to the likelihood of flash floods in the territory.

"I assure you that we are well prepared to respond to any flood that may occur in the FCT," he insisted.

The director added that the department would equally mount signposts to enlighten and caution residents on the dangers of flood and install additional barricades in flash flood areas.

"We are ready to collaborate with our stakeholders to ensure that all the roads that experience flash floods during the rainy season are barricaded to prevent vehicles from plying them.

"This is to prevent loss of lives to flooding during rainy seasons," he said.