Liberia: TNR Sub-Editor Bags Prestigious Award

A charity group under the banner, "Second Chance Foundation for Better Future," has honored and certificated one of Liberia's leading newspapers, The New Republic Newspaper's Sub-Editor, Mark Mengofia.

Presenting the award, the group Executive Director of the Group Lassana Kanneh said Journalist Mark Mengonfia award follows his too many contributions to the Liberian media landscape adding that his profession has led young uprising aspiring journalists.

Mr. Kanneh stressed that with passion and dedication aspiring young individuals opting to become journalists could be guided by folks already with experiences in the media.

"Let this award be a remarkable achievement in your profession as your gear and envision a robust media for our country. Do not stop and continue to make-up persons with interest after you shall have gone," Mr. Lassana Kanneh cautioned.

Meanwhile, other media colleagues were also honored including Journalists Nyantee Togba of OK FM, Aminata Kromah of ABC Radio, Gerald Koinyeneh of Frontpageafrica, among others.

Responding receiving the award, Journalist Mark Mengonfia lauded the institution for the recognition describing same as a big boost and everlasting remembrance to his career.

The Sub-Editor of The New Republic Newspaper vowed to be a change and assist aspiring journalists understand the profession.

Second Chance Foundation for Better Future is a charitable organization founded 2021 aimed at uplifting and bring relief to orphans and the needed.