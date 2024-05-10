Liberia: Stand Intervenes in Keh-Keh, Pem-Pem No-Go Zones

10 May 2024
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

The Liberia National Police has temporarily suspended restrictions on the No-Go Zone for Bike and keh-keh riders, influenced by the intervention of Solidarity and Trust for A New Day (STAND), the civil society group.

According to a release from STAND, the group had earlier on Thursday, May 9, planned a meeting with the leaders of bike and keh-keh riders at STAND's headquarters in Congo Town. As representatives of the bike and keh-keh community gathered, the release said, "a squad of officers from the Liberia National Police, under the command of Inspector General Gregory Coleman, arrived on the scene" in what Morlu described as a hostile manner, "attempting to disrupt the meeting, which nearly erupted into chaos, save for the swift peaceful intervention of STAND's Advocate General, Mulbah K. Morlu."

According to the release, Morlu's timely intervention prevented escalation and he expressed gratitude to bike and keh-keh riders for their cooperation in maintaining peace and harmony.

Despite the Liberia National Police announcing a three-month suspension of the No-Go zone, STAND proceeded with its scheduled meeting with biker and keh-keh riders as was planned.

However, STAND maintains its stance that the government's imposition of a No-Go zone policy, which restricts bike and keh-keh riders, is unconstitutional and deprives tens of thousands of Liberians of their fundamental right to freedom of movement.

STAND recommended that instead of enforcing an arbitrary no-go zone, which infringes on the rights of Liberians, the police should establish a system of accountability for bike and keh-keh riders, which will ensure violators be prosecuted in accordance with the rule of law.

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.