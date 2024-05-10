Nigeria: Terrorists Attack Zamfara Community, Kill '20 Residents'

Terrorists have killed "at least 20" residents including men, women and children in a village in north-west Nigeria, in an attack that lasted over two hours.

During the attack on Bilbis community, the terrorists also injured seven residents who are now receiving medical attention, residents told PREMIUM TIMES.

"They rode on their motorcycles and circled the community, blocking all entries and exits," a resident of Bilbis, who sought anonymity for security reasons, told PREMIUM TIMES over the phone. "They came fully prepared."

He said the terrorists did not try to kidnap anyone as they shot indiscriminately.

Some of those killed were scampering for safety when they were shot while others were shot in their homes."Most of the women killed where killed in their houses because when there is attack, sometimes only the men run to the bush. After killing some men, the terrorists also went into the houses and shot at others," he said.

Lawal Bilbis, another resident, said the security situation in the area has deteriorated due to "collective silence"

"We're silent, our leaders are equally silent. If only we're serious about voicing our plights, the situation would have improved. But it's a group of terrorists now who are ruling us and we can't do anything about it," he said in Hausa Language.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the Islamic funeral prayer for the deceased was conducted on Friday.

The police spokesperson in the state, Yazid Abubakar, did not respond to an SMS while his phone was unreachable.

Terrorists operating in north-west Nigeria have been unleashing mayhem on residents for over a decade leading to the death or displacement of hundreds of thousands of people.

The attacks in Zamfara State especially in Tsafe, Zurmi, Maradun, Anka and Bungudu areas have increased in recent weeks despite the efforts of security officials.