Nigeria: Obaseki Speaks On Court Case Against Oba of Benin

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, says he has no hand in the court case against the Oba of Benin, Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II.

Governor Obaseki said this in reaction to the rumour that the state government is in court against the monarch.

The governor in a statement by his media aide, Crusoe Osagie, described the rumour as the handiwork of the enemies of the state and should be disregarded.

"As a matter of fact, in the matter being referenced by the purveyors of the fake news, Edo State Government is a defendant, which means the state government is being sued.

"The state government maintains a cordial relationship with the Royal Palace and holds the Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Ogidigan, in high esteem.

"The rumour is fabricated, fake and should be discountenanced in its entirety. It is election season again and fifth columnists are at work."

Obaseki said the state government was committed to sustaining a harmonious relationship with all stakeholders in the state and would always work to ensure cordial relationships with all critical institutions in society as part of its mandate to maintain a stable environment for the growth and progress of the state.