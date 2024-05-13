South Africa: George Collapsed Building Death Toll Rises to 16

12 May 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

As rescue and recovery efforts continue into the sixth day at the site of the collapsed building at Victoria Street in George, the number of deaths has risen to 16.

In a statement issued on Sunday morning, George Municipality confirmed 16 deaths, with 36 people still unaccounted for, and 14 in hospital.

"The Joint District Operations Centre adheres to a stringent double verification protocol to ensure the accuracy of the reported numbers. This is done in close collaboration with recovery teams, hospitals and forensic services.

"We urgently call for professional psychosocial support practitioners proficient in Chewa, Portuguese and Shona languages to assist survivors and their families. Interested practitioners can contact Kholiswa Jobela at 078 210 5972 or Apolus Swart at 061 504 4205," the municipality said.

The municipality has commended emergency services and firefighters, and everyone supporting the rescuers.

"Your strength and dedication is truly inspiring."

