Scaffolding can be seen on the building in George that collapsed on Monday night, May 6. This is as close as we could get because the area was cordoned off, GroundUp reported.

press release

The confirmed statistics for the incident are:

* Total estimated individuals on-site when the incident occurred: 81

* Rescued and recovered: 56

* Of which deceased: 27

* Currently hospitalised: 13

* Unaccounted for: 25

๐ง๐๐๐ก๐ ๐ฌ๐ข๐จ

To all residents of George and South Africa who participated in the Moment of Silence in honour of the victims who passed away in the incident, we would like to extend our sincere appreciation for your continuous support

๐๐๐ฆ๐ง-๐ง๐ฅ๐๐๐๐๐ก๐ ๐ข๐ ๐ฃ๐๐ง๐๐ข๐๐ข๐๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐๐ฅ๐ฉ๐๐๐๐ฆ

The primary focus continues to be on rescue efforts. With this in mind, we are also proactively setting up plans to expedite the identification of the deceased. This is done by Forensic Pathology Service (FPS) and South African Police Service (SAPS). We, therefore, endeavour to fast-track the process to help bring closure to families.

๐๐๐๐ก๐ง๐๐๐๐๐๐ง๐๐ข๐ก ๐ข๐ ๐๐๐ ๐๐๐ฌ ๐ ๐๐ ๐๐๐ฅ๐ฆ

We are experiencing difficulties in obtaining accurate names of individuals missing or deceased due to the building collapse. We urgently request families who have lost contact with their loved ones to come to the George Civic Centre on York Street. This will enable the Department of Social Development to collect detailed and precise information, ensuring that all records are accurately documented.

๐ฆ๐ง๐ฅ๐๐๐ง ๐ฉ๐๐ฅ๐๐๐๐๐๐ง๐๐ข๐ก ๐๐ก ๐ฃ๐๐๐๐

The Joint District Operations Centre's adherence to a stringent double verification protocol is crucial for maintaining the integrity and accuracy of reported numbers of the deceased, which is essential in emergency and disaster response scenarios. This verification process involves cross-referencing information from multiple reliable sources, such as recovery teams, hospitals, and forensic services.

๐ฃ๐ฆ๐ฌ๐๐๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐๐๐๐ ๐ฆ๐จ๐ฃ๐ฃ๐ข๐ฅ๐ง

There is still an urgent call for professional psychosocial support practitioners proficient in Chewa, Portuguese, and Shona languages to assist survivors and their families. Several practitioners have already offered their services and more are welcomed to contact Ms. Kholiswa Jobela at 078 210 5972 or Mr. Apolus Swart at 061 504 4205.