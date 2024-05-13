Liberia: Boakai to Lead Lofa Reconciliatory Effort

Liberia's President Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai has been charged with leading Lofa County's reconciliation and unity campaign to promote social cohesion and development.

He was named over the weekend as the Chairperson of reconciliation ahead of Lofa's 60th anniversary celebration, which is slated to be held from 15 to 20 June in Voinjama City.

Over the weekend, Lofa County Senator Joseph K. Jallah said President Boakai will lead the efforts to unite the citizens following the 2023 elections.

"We do hear by constituting committees and appointing sons and daughters who will work to celebrate our county's 60th anniversary for the first time in history," said Senator Jallah.

The Reconciliation Committee consists of President Boakai, Chairman; Senator Jallah, Co-Chair; Representative Thomas P. Fallah, Member; all elected officials of the County, members; and all appointed Cabinet Ministers from the County, members.

Senator Jallah further named Josephine Korlubah as the head of the cultural committee, while General Services Agency (GSA) Boss Galakpai Kortimai heads the accommodation committee.

Other committees were named comprising media, security, fundraiser, and history, among others.

He urged the committees to work in the interest of the county by making the program a success.

Senator Jallah promised that this year's anniversary would be prestigious and marked by cultural activities.

"As Lofa celebrates its 60th anniversary, we reflect on the tremendous progress the county has made since becoming a County 60 years ago," he continued.

"Overcoming the challenges of the past to build a brighter future, Lofaians have truly shown resilience and determination."

Senator Jallah applauded the achievements of their diverse tribes and the people who have worked tirelessly to shape into the vibrant and thriving county it is today.