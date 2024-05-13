Kenya: Schools Re-Open Today After Two Postponements

13 May 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Learning in most public schools nationwide is set to resume for the second term Monday after two postponements occasioned by flooding.

Parents have been concerns about the safety of the students amid fears on the status of the learning infrastructure and environment.

Education Cabinet Secretary, Ezekiel Machogu gave assurances that that day schools should ensure safety of learners during collection and dropping by providing clear instructions to school drivers and assign teachers to supervise.

The CS said that 95 per cent of schools are ready to resume for second term, but the situation in some learning institutions in seven counties is being explored to ensure children's safety.

He said the Ministry in collaboration with other government agencies, is fixing the damaged facilities at schools, ahead of the reopening.

