Kenya: Flood Death Toll Hits 289 As 100 Schools Remain Shut

Rescue teams in Kenya turned to helicopters and speed boats to evacuate flood survivors.

Nairobi — The death toll from severe weather in the nation has climbed to 289 casualties, as revealed by the Interior and Ministry on Tuesday.

188 individuals have also sustained injuries, with 75 individuals still unaccounted for.

According to the Ministry, the adverse conditions have led to the displacement of 57,120 households, affecting around 285,600 people.

Moreover, 412,336 others have been affected by the ongoing heavy rains in specific regions of the country.

The Ministry also revealed that 100 schools have failed to reopen for the start of the second term due to significant damage caused by the floods.

Among these, 73 are primary schools, while 27 are secondary schools.

"Some of the schools that have been adversely affected by the heavy rains and

flooding will have their opening delayed as the National and County MultiAgency teams ensure that repairs are done to create a safe environment for students to resume learning," said the Ministry.

Following a presidential directive from President William Ruto, schools resumed classes on Monday.

The reopening was initially delayed twice due to intensified rainfall causing widespread flooding across the nation.

President Ruto, in announcing the directive to reopen, revealed that the Kenya Meteorological Department had predicted favorable weather conditions.

The Interior Ministry however emphasized the urgency for residents living on riparian land to evacuate immediately to prevent an unforeseen disaster.

"All persons residing within the 30-metre riparian corridor of rivers and other

water courses across the country have been ordered to vacate immediately for

their safety," the Ministry said.

The heavy rains impacted different sectors including transport, housing, education, health and agriculture.

