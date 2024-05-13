Ghana's Democracy Safe So Long As It Corresponds With Our Traditions - Asantehene

Otumfuo was speaking at the banquet organised by Manhyia Palace as part of his silver jubilee celebrations

Asante King, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II says without indigenous traditions and culture, Ghana's democracy will fail the test of time.

Otumfuo was speaking at the banquet organised by Manhyia Palace as part of his silver jubilee celebrations.

"Sometimes, I marvel at what our culture offers us and wonder why we fail to appreciate fully what it means to us. Along our journey of the last quarter of a century, I have tried to assure the world that Ghana's democracy is safe as long as it works in harmony with our traditions. This is not just for the symbolism. It underscores enduring respect for our culture and it's capacity to subsume personal interest to the common good," the Asante King said on Saturday.

The celebrations started in late April, with the final leg on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

At Sunday's Akwasidae festival for instance, the "Golden Stool", which is revered as the embodiment of the soul of the people of the Asante Kingdom, was the first time in decades outdoored to those present for the celebrations.

"Asante is alive. 150 years ago, the whites destroyed this city but the Golden Stool remained. Diverse kinds of guns came to Kumasi but Golden Stool remained untouched. So far as the Golden Stool remains, no one can touch Asanteman. It is the soul of Asanteman and Nananom used their blood to protect it," Otumfuo said.