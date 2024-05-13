Liberia: Wakorlor Jungle Ecolodge, an Exquisite Resort, Launched in Cape Mount

Wakorlor Jungle Ecolodge and Reserve, an exquisite resort located in the Wakorlor jungle of Grand Cape Mount County, has been officially opened to the public. The inauguration of the resort, which took place over the weekend, marked a significant moment combining environmental conservation and tourism development.

Positioned in the scenic Wakorlor forest near Robertsport, the lodge is poised to become a focal point for ecotourism, offering a unique experience of Liberia's diverse biodiversity to both local and international visitors.

The launch event, held on May 10 alongside the National Trees Planting Day celebrations, was attended by distinguished guests from various government entities, including the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Forestry Development Authority (FDA), and local county administration.

The county administration was represented by Superintendent Mr. Foley Kiatamba, who earlier warmly welcomed the distinguished guests. Others in attendance to witness this historic occasion included representatives from national and international partners working in the forest sector, the Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy, Catherine Rodriguez, as well as chiefs and elders from towns and villages around the fringes of the forest.

At the ceremony, the co-founders of Wakorlor Jungle Ecolodge, Rudolph and Lisa Antoune expressed their commitment to sustainable ecotourism and collaboration with donors and NGOs to conserve Liberia's natural heritage. The

Antounes are also the owners of Libassa Ecolodge, another exquisite resort on the RIA highway. They told the audience that their latest investment has already created employment opportunities and garnered support from local communities.

"This lodge represents the primary phase of investments to be carried out in the Wakorlor forest within the limits of our vision and mission as far as tourism is concerned," the investors said. "We are willing to partner with interested donors and NGOs who want to support ecotourism as a sustainable alternative to conserve biodiversity in Liberia."

They lauded the people of Cape Mount County, especially communities around the fringes of the forest, for their support and cooperation, which has given birth to the project. Presently, at least 20 staff members are employed in hotel management, while 24 staff are responsible for policing the forest as forest guides and eco-guards, respectively.

Key officials and partners, including the Acting Minister of the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Mr. Johnny Takpah, the Charged Affaires at the US Embassy, Catherine Rodriguez, the Executive Director of the EPA, Dr. Emmanuel Yarpkawolo, and FDA Managing Director, Rudolph Merab, commended the initiative, emphasizing the importance of supporting such projects for environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Chargé d'Affaires Rodriguez expressed the US government's willingness to support tourism in the country. The Acting Information Minister conveyed President Boakai's appreciation to the owner of the Ecolodge and wished them well on this milestone journey.

FDA Managing Director Mr. Rudolph Merab used the occasion to encourage all collaborating partners to be practical in terms of doing something to benefit the locals and not just saying what they will do, but what they're doing to provide livelihood alternatives for the people.

In another development, the FDA and partners have observed in grand style the occasion marking the 14th anniversary of National Tree Planting Day in Robertsport City, Grand Cape Mount County.

The event also saw the successful planting of thousands of trees across Grand Cape Mount County, underscoring the significance of tree planting and environmental stewardship in combating climate change. National Tree Planting Day serves as a platform to raise awareness about forest conservation and foster a culture of environmental preservation in Liberia.

It's reported that at least 6,000 seedlings are being planted in strategic positions across the county by the Society for the Conservation of Nature in Liberia (SCNL) in conjunction with the FDA Reforestation Department.

The occasion, which preceded the launch of the Wakorlor Jungle Ecolodge took place at Robertsport City Hall in the presence of key conservation partners (the European Union, US Forest Service, FFI, Franklinia, WCF, SCNL, USAID, and EPA) and a host of government officials.

In her keynote address under the theme "OUR TREE, OUR FUTURE," Dr. Mary Molokwu-Odozi, country manager of Fauna & Flora Liberia, outlined several key factors that underscore the usefulness of trees in making the environment safer and more comfortable.

She stressed the need to habitually preserve and conserve the trees and called on all Liberians to adopt the culture of planting trees, especially in the wake of climate change.

She thanked the management of the FDA and all collaborating partners for the success of the program and hoped they would continue to plant more and more trees.

The FDA Managing Director, Mr. Rudolph Merab, and his key administrative staff led the parade along the principal streets of Robertsport, followed by the indoor segment of the occasion.