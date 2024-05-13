Ghana: NDC MPs Oppose Appointment of New NIB MD

13 May 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Gifty Danso

Minority MPs are protesting the appointment of Mr. Tweneboah Kodua Fokuo, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Manso Nkwanta, who's been recently appointed as the new Managing Director for the National Investment Bank (NIB).

"This appointment raises serious concerns about the politicization of State Owned Enterprises," they said in a statement, adding that the appointment of a politically- -linked person to the state bank undermines public trust.

"To appoint a Parliamentary Candidate six months into an election beggars belief. The National Investment Bank is distressed and on life support thus is in dire need of a management team with the requisite skills and competencies to engineer and manage a recovery program of a medium-term nature. We demand the reversal of this appointment and a more transparent and impartial selection process that prioritizes merit and competence over political affiliation."

- Advertisement -The NDC is not the only entity criticising the choice of the MD. Bright Simons, Vice President of thinktank IMANI Africa, quizzed why a "VERY BUSY parliamentary aspirant for the ruling party should be the CEO of a struggling state-owned bank."

You have a state-owned bank that has been struggling for years. It does not have enough capital & could have been shut down if it was private. Instead of bringing a turnaround specialist to fix it, Ghana govt promotes an MP aspirant who will be campaigning in 2024 as the new CEO! pic.twitter.com/7rmirFVhHO-- Bright Simons (@BBSimons) May 11, 2024

Kodua Fokuo, a banker of 16 years was previously a Deputy Managing Director of the Bank before his appointment which takes effect today, May 13.

Read the original article on Accra Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Accra Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.