Nigeria: Duchess of Sussex Praises Nigerian Women, Calls West African Nation 'My Country'

It’s been a jam-packed week for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Shortly after visiting London to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, Prince Harry met his wife Meghan Markle at Heathrow Airport and the two jumped on a flight to Nigeria.

The couple arrived in the West African country on Friday and spent most of the weekend in Abuja and Lagos, attending official engagements and meeting with military personnel and their families.

As with all their overseas trips, Meghan’s fashion sense and her wardrobe were the topic of discussion among media outlets across the globe.

Going on the advice of her fellow panel speakers at the Women in Leadership event in Abuja, the duchess dumped her neutral colour palette for more colour.

"I am just flattered and honoured and inspired. It has been a whirlwind 24 hours since we arrived, and I very quickly got the memo that I need to wear more colour, so I can fit in with all of you and your incredible fashion!” PEOPLE magazine cited her as saying at the event.

Sticking to her word, she attended the panel discussion dressed in a scarlet red dress by Nigerian designer Oríré. The dress was sold out online within hours after she debuted it.

When asked how she felt after discovering she was 43% Nigerian, the mom of two declared the first thing she did was “call my mom.”

The duchess added: "Being African-American, part of it is really not knowing so much about your lineage or background, where you come from specifically.”

As an ode to the late Princess Diana, during one of their final events, the 42-year-old wore a striking white fitted dress adorned with a necklace and earrings similar to the ones Diana wore during her Nigerian visit in 1990.