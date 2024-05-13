Mozambique: Confirms Terrorist Occupation of Macomia

Rwandan security forces alongside their Mozambican counterparts and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) forces in Cabo Delgado (file photo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Friday morning confirmed that islamist terrorists have occupied the town of Macomia, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

The jihadists occupied the town early on Friday morning, after an exchange of fire between Mozambican troops and the terrorists.

A survivor of the attack, cited by the independent television station STV, said the attackers came into the town at about 05.00. He knew nothing more "because we are hiding in the bush'.

With this attack, the N380 road to the northern part of Cabo Delgado, and on towards Tanzania has been cut.

Macomia has come under repeated terrorist attack. The jihadists occupied the town for almost a week in May 2020, and left it largely in ruins.

Nyusi gave few further details, but said he is in contact with units of the Defence and Security Forces who are fighting against the islamists.

The latest terrorist advance overshadows the claim made by Health Minister Armindo Tiago on Wednesday that all the health units in Cabo Delgado districts affected by terrorism are functioning again.

Speaking at the opening of a meeting of his Ministry's Coordinating Council, in the district of Nacala-a-Velha, in Nampula province, Tiago said the government is creating mechanisms so that health units in areas plagued by terrorist attacks continue to provide care to the public.

He urged all health professionals working in those areas "to remain firm, with the patriotic and humanitarian spirit of saving lives'.