Nigeria: Many Abducted As Gunmen Attack Dangote Staff Bus

Gunmen have reportedly abducted several Dangote Cement workers in Okpella, Etsako East local government area of Edo State.

Sources in the community, which shares borders with Okene in Kogi State, said many of the workers were also shot.

The incident occurred yesterday evening when the workers were returning home in a Coaster bus when they were ambushed by suspected bandits in the town, which also hosts BUA Cement.

Quoting witnesses, Peoples Gazette said it was unclear how many people were wounded or the severity as of last night.

A witness said, "Other people are in the bush. My colleague has bullet wounds. A Coaster bus filled with members of staff was attacked at Okpella. They kidnapped our whole staff bus. Kidnappers took our staff."

Peoples Gazette said the spokesperson for Okpella Cement Plc, Michael Odofin confirmed the attack and abduction.

"I cannot give any details right now. The attack is still fresh. We have no one killed," Odofin said.