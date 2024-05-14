Nigeria: Many Abducted As Gunmen Attack Dangote Staff Bus

14 May 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Gunmen have reportedly abducted several Dangote Cement workers in Okpella, Etsako East local government area of Edo State.

Sources in the community, which shares borders with Okene in Kogi State, said many of the workers were also shot.

The incident occurred yesterday evening when the workers were returning home in a Coaster bus when they were ambushed by suspected bandits in the town, which also hosts BUA Cement.

Quoting witnesses, Peoples Gazette said it was unclear how many people were wounded or the severity as of last night.

A witness said, "Other people are in the bush. My colleague has bullet wounds. A Coaster bus filled with members of staff was attacked at Okpella. They kidnapped our whole staff bus. Kidnappers took our staff."

Peoples Gazette said the spokesperson for Okpella Cement Plc, Michael Odofin confirmed the attack and abduction.

"I cannot give any details right now. The attack is still fresh. We have no one killed," Odofin said.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.