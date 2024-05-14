Nigerians Not Supporting Electricity Tariff Hike - SSANU

13 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Dr Taiwo Arobadi, the Chairman, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), has said that Nigerians are not in support of electricity tariff hike.

Arobadi stated this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday, in Ile-Ife.

He said that the masses were not finding life easy since May 29, 2023 that the fuel subsidy was removed.

According to him, the NLC and TUC protested against the electricity tariff hike in which SSANU OAU too joined, but on getting to the head office of the DisCo in Ile-Ife, the gate was locked.

Arobadi therefore called on the Federal Government to remove the increment in tariff on the bases of restructuring.

"President Bola Tinubu should take one step after the other; doing everything at once is affecting Nigerians, civil servants are suffering and business men and women are not finding it easy.

"Masses are dying gradually, petrol is selling at the rate of between N850 and N950, by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

" Meanwhile, major marketers like: BOVAB, Total, NIPCO, Matrix, Mobil are selling control price but one will spend the whole day before getting.

"The price of foodstuffs and other goods in the markets are not affordable, so we are pleading with the government to soften things for the citizenry," he said.

Arobadi emphasised that workers salaries are not increasing, while new minimum wage had not been settled, government should not add to the load of hardship by hike in tariff again.(NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.