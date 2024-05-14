Ghana: Foreign Minister Calls for Strengthening of Ghana-EU Relations Through Dialogue

13 May 2024
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Patience Anaadem, ISD

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mrs Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has underscored the importance of dialogue in fostering deeper ties between Ghana and the European Union (EU).

She stated that it presents both Ghana and the EU with another opportunity to collaboratively take steps towards enhancing their partnership.

Mrs Botchwey said this on Monday at the 2024 Ghana-EU Union Partnership Dialogue held at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Accra.

She stated, "We must view dialogue as a crucial instrument for building stronger bonds between Ghana and the European Union. It offers us a platform to objectively assess our progress thus far and to chart a joint vision based on our shared interests."

The Minister urged both parties to leverage their strategic partnership and engage in constructive discussions aimed at evaluating the outcomes of previous dialogues.

She emphasised the need for a comprehensive assessment to identify areas of mutual interest and to develop strategies for further cooperation.

"Ghana and the European Union have a long-standing history of collaboration across various sectors. It is imperative that we capitalise on this relationship and explore new avenues for cooperation that will benefit both parties," she added.

The Head of the EU Delegation to Ghana, Mr Irchad Razaaly, noted that the Ghana-EU Partnership Dialogue was as strong as ever, even amidst difficult times for both Europe and Ghana.

He assured that the EU and its Member States would collaborate and forge partnerships with Ghana in areas of mutual interest.

The Partnership Dialogue discussed areas of mutual interest between the two sides. These included socio-economic partnership, peace and security, governance and human rights, green growth, technology and sustainability.

The annual dialogue is held within the framework of the cooperation between Ghana and the EU, based on the Lomé Convention.

The meeting was co-chaired by Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the Head of the EU Delegation to Ghana, Mr Irchad Razaaly.

