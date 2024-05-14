Nigeria: Tinubu Expresses Commitment to Removing Barriers to Girl-Child Education

Mr Tinubu described education as the cornerstone of national development, saying, "When girls are empowered to pursue their dreams, communities thrive, economies prosper, and nations succeed."

President Bola Tinubu said on Monday his administration is committed to ensuring that no Nigerian child is excluded from quality education that prepares women and girls to lead and bring positive change to communities.

He added that he is committed to taking action to eliminate structural inequalities that hold back African women.

Mr Tinubu, who spoke at the launch of the "#WeAreEqual Campaign" at the state house in Abuja, called on other African leaders to do the same.

"We must be conscious of the fact that the empowerment of women and girls is essential to achieving each of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. We must work together to promote laws and policies that protect and promote women's rights, invest in girls' education and skills development, and create economic opportunities that are accessible to all," he said, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale.

"For us in Nigeria, the full operationalisation of the Student's Loan (Access to Higher Education) Act is key to achieving these goals as it will ensure that all young people have unhindered access to education," he said.

Mr Tinubu said his administration will continue to work to end gender-based violence and increase learning opportunities for girls in safe and conducive environments.

He said: "These measures will enable more women to succeed in different vocations and properly shape their future endeavours, from politics to engineering, science, technology, sports, and the creative economy."

About #WeAreEqual Campaign

The '#WeAreEqual' campaign is an initiative of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD). It is said to have been launched in 15 African countries in different iterations, focusing on health, education, economic empowerment, and gender-based violence.

The Nigerian component of the campaign, tagged: "Education as a Powerful Tool for Change", is championed by Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu.

Tinubu commends African first ladies

Speaking at the launch of the campaign at the State House, President Tinubu saluted the commitment of African First Ladies, as members of OAFLAD, to advance gender equality and narrow the gender gap across the continent.

He emphasised the need to continue to create opportunities for all children to access quality education, particularly the girl child.

"We must engender a society where everyone has the same opportunities, regardless of who they are, because doing that leads to a stronger and more peaceful society for all," Mr Tinubu said.

He said the focus of the campaign in Nigeria, "Education as a Powerful Tool for Change", is critical for Africa's development to attain gender equity and ensure equal opportunities for all.

Mr Tinubu noted that the launch of the campaign in Nigeria coincides with the re-introduction of the Alternative High School for Girls advanced by the First Lady, adding that this initiative offers a second chance to young girls who have dropped out of school to continue their education and fulfil their dreams and aspirations.

He said: "As governor of Lagos State, before I became President of Nigeria on May 29, 2023, I witnessed firsthand how societal challenges, such as unwanted teenage pregnancy, domestic violence, human trafficking, and drug addiction, can obstruct the promising future of young girls.

"Indeed, the re-introduction of Alternative High School for Girls by the First Lady of Nigeria must have received inspiration from the successful implementation of a similar initiative in Lagos State during my tenure as governor."

President Tinubu emphasised that education is the cornerstone of national development and that when girls are empowered to pursue their dreams, communities thrive, economies prosper, and nations succeed.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe