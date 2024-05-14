Ghana: Dr. Bawumia Cuts Sod for Construction of Gambaga Sports Complex

There was an outpour of excitment in Gambaga, in the North East Region as Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, cut the sod for the construction of a modern sports complex this morning.

The project, is aimed at providing modern sports facilities for the youth of Gambaga and its environs, as well as serve as a social centre for the entire community.

Speaking at the sod cutting ceremony, which, was attended by scores of excited youth, Dr. Bawumia said the Gambaga Sports Complex, when completed, will particularly help the youth to showcase their talents in sports, and also offer teams around a decent playing ground.

A couple of months ago, Dr. Bawumia commissioned a sports complex, named Naa Sheriga Sports Complex, he personally built in Nelerigu for the community and its environs,.

The contractor for the project, Wembley Sports, has promised to complete the project, which is being funded by Ghana Gas, in five months.

Facilities will include a 1000-seater stands, a VIP area, wash rooms for teams and spectators, changing rooms, office complexes, among others.

The Akufo-Addo government has built over 150 astro turfs across the country, since assuming office in 2017, a clear departure from the situation it inherited, as Ghana had only two public astro turfs in Ghana prior to 2017.

The Gambaga Sports Complex, will be the second astro turf and sports complex by government in the North East Region, after a similar one was constructed in Walewale 4 years ago.