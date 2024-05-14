Nigeria: Tinubu Presides Over FEC Meeting

President Bola Tinubu on Monday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The FEC meeting, which is holding at the Council Chambers observed a minute's silence in honour of two former Ministers; one-time Minister of Education, Professor Fabian Osuji, and former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, before going into closed door session.

Osuji, who died at the age of 82 in February, served as minister of education during the tenure of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, where he played a key role in initiating policies that impacted positively in the sector.

Onu, who died at the age of 72, was appointed Minister of Science and Technology during the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Council meeting is being attended by the Vice President Kashim Shettima; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan; and most of the other members of the Council.

Earlier, President Tinubu sworn in two additional Federal Commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC).

Those who took their oath of office before the President are Fasuwa Johnson Johnson (Ogun State) and Amidu Tadese Raheem (Osun State).

Their swearing-in came weeks after 17 of their colleagues were administed Oath of Office in March, 2024.

Details later...